The Franklin County Commission gave final approval to its 2020-2021 budget Tuesday night.
The proposed budget is a little over 62 million dollars.
The budget does represent a tax increase of just under one a half percent.
It includes a 1000 dollar across the board raise for county workers – which is an increase of 48 cents per hour.
There was also an increase in the county's retirement contribution and a 2 percent increase in the cost of health insurance.
The county also approved small increases the budgets for three county departments and constitutional offices. Including the clerk's office and parks and recreation.
The county will also receive about 277 thousand dollars less tax money from the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no public comment on the budget.
The new budget will take effect on October the 1st.
The county will hold a final meeting on September 30th where they will pay any outstanding bills before the new budget takes effect.
