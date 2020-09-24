Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly news

We could not have had a more beautiful day for our networking luncheon at Riverside Café in St. Marks! Being outside, with ample space to socially distance, made for a wonderful lunch hour. Many thanks to owner Stan West and his wait staff for taking care of us! Mary announced our recent new members Porter Island Seafood and Porter Painting; and joining us today at the luncheon we welcomed Rich Abrams, owner of Sherlock Springs, formerly known as Camp Indian Springs. Remodeling and clean up is underway to add Sherlock Springs as an event venue for weddings, Scouts outings, equestrian events and much more. We look forward to the Grand Opening in December. Mary recognized Don Grimes, new Mayor of St. Marks. Ross Tucker agent for United Health Care shared Open Enrollment for Medicare, which will go on until December. Ross has decades of experience in the field and will be all to happy to explain the different and more than not confusing plans should you need his advice. While talking about Insurance, Heather Ibarra – AAA Insurance, shared September is Life Insurance Awareness month, and suggested updating current policies, beneficiaries, and coverage. Mary congratulated Women in Business nominees and thanked them for the role they play in Wakulla. Due to CDC regulations and restrictions, only finalists, their guests, and sponsors will attend the in - person event at Wakulla Environmental Institute but please join us via Facebook live, or watch the video after the event. In preparation of presenting a slate of 2021 Officers and Directors at our November Open Membership Meeting, a call to serve on the Chamber Board went out to the membership, including a call to serve on the nominating committee. Interested members, please contact our office. Our chamber leadership, spearheaded by President Chris Russell, continually works to improve what we are doing to support our business community, especially important during this trying time of restrictions, reduced capacity seating, and lost revenue. Currently we host our monthly Facebook “First Friday Give – Away” events, promoting our member businesses, and Facebook Live interviews with our members (call our office 926.1848 if you are interested). Our team is also working on a new idea to encourage residents to shop locally and will be rolling out “Business Bingo” in November. This effort is led by Amy Geiger and her committee members. More on that as we get closer to kick – off.
Mary Wallace, organizer of the annual Wakulla Special Needs Prom, is offering magnets and soap gift packs her daughter prepared to raise funds for the May 2021 event. Please consider stopping by Cook Insurance to find out about sponsorships or how you can help make this event a success. The $49 cash drawing was won by Beth Phillips. Even though we meet in smaller groups right now, the donations to the gift drawings have been amazing, and we very much appreciate the wonderful contributions by Cheryl Hawkins Swift, Cook Insurance Agency, Petra Shuff, Lee Trailer Sales, The Shack, Riverside Café, Shields Marina, Beach Trader, Jeanie Booth, Smith Thompson PA, English Financial Group, Shepard Accounting & Tax Service, The Wakulla News, OVID Solutions, Amerifirst, Tiffany Hartsfield, American Inspections, and The Clothesline.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is holding a Public Meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards.
Notice of Public Meeting: The BOCC will conduct a Workshop on Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., to discuss the Amendment to the Waste Pro Agreement for Residential and Non-Residential Solid Waste and Recycling Collection and Disposal. The Workshop is intended to allow dialogue between the Board and to allow the citizens to provide input. The Workshop Item will be posted on the County Website (www.mywakulla.com) on Sept. 30, 2020.
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Wakulla County Value Adjustment Board will hold hearings on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. regarding petitions that have been filed with the Value Adjustment Board. Hearings are held in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, located at 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. The meetings are open to the public.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board, Agency or Commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact Kelly Sessor at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0344, or at the Wakulla County Courthouse, Room 129, 3056 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
Hazardous Waste Day Announcement
Performance Innovation Institute at TCC presents - FREE Webinar
The Five Things that Threaten Your Workplace NOW! (and what to do about them)
Webinar Information The “new normal” continues to fluctuate; employees are restless and leaders who were primed to navigate a brief time of uncertainty are now wrestling with unknowns that threaten to extend into months or longer. The current uncertainty gripping our workforces has entered a new stage – one of chronic coping rather than mere short-term pivoting. Employees’ needs and mindsets are changing; new challenges endanger productivity, engagement, and performance management. Leaders must, therefore, be perceptive in spotting these new concerns and proactive in providing immediate solutions. In this fascinating and fast-paced 45-minute Zoom training, leadership author, trainer, and thought leader J. Lenora Bresler, J.D., CSP, SHRM-SCP, SPHR will show you how to spot and deal with the newest threats to your workplace. Provided by the Performance Innovation Institute.
Issues addressed include:
Striking the balance between holding virtual workers accountable and micromanaging
Ensuring that virtual workers’ increased productivity potential does not lead to burnout
Initiating innovation when social distancing and remote work diminish optimal conditions
Understanding how stress manifests in various personalities
Conducting engaging and inspiring meetings in a virtual and uncertain world
The Performance Innovation Institute is the arm of the College that focuses on the performance improvement of business. We provide many solutions related to hiring, customized training, process improvement, 360 management analysis, business goal alignment, coaching, customer/employee perception analyses, and many more solutions that support optimal organizational development for businesses and organizations. We have been a part of the College for 19 years (though the name changed from Corporate Solutions to the Performance Innovation Institute in early 2019)
