Read this before you go hunting!

Tips for logging and reporting harvested deer
With deer hunting season underway in some parts of the state and opening soon in others, we wanted to provide the following tips for reporting your harvested deer using our new, convenient options. If you plan to use:
- The toll-free phone number to report your harvest, make sure you replace last year’s phone number with this new one: 888-HUNT-FLORIDA (888-486-8356)
- The Fish|Hunt FL app to log and report, download it from Apple App Store or Google Play before you head afield
- Online reporting, bookmark GoOutdoorsFlorida.com so you can easily navigate to the webpage
- A paper harvest log, print extra copies to take with you
Learn more about the new options to log and report harvested deer. Also, check our FAQs about deer hunting for information about bag limits, license and permit requirements, youth-related rules and more.
Give us your input on draft rule changes for the 2021-22 hunting season
Duck Hunters: Report banded wood ducks!
If you harvest a wood duck this season, please report banded wood ducks at www.reportband.gov/. Some birds may have an aluminum leg band; others may have a band or metal tag attached to the webbing of one foot. Look carefully at their legs and especially at the webbing on their feet for the metal band or tag. Several entities have teamed up to study box-nesting wood ducks across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states, and your participation in this effort is important.
For information about duck hunting, visit MyFWC.com/Duck.
Florida Buck Registry's interactive map provides a wealth of information
Find top scoring bucks where you hunt by checking out the FWC’s interactive map, which shows where Florida Buck Registry entries are located by county. You can search for entries by antler score range, year, method of take, and typical or non-typical antlers. There's also a map of Florida with color-coded counties based on which have the highest antler scores or most entries.
The Florida Buck Registry was established in 1982 to provide hunters a record of the number and quality of white-tailed deer taken in Florida. The minimum antler score necessary to qualify is 100 Boone and Crockett inches for typical antlers and 125 for non-typical antlers.
4 things to know if you’re hunting a wildlife management area
- This season, check stations will be open at those WMAs that have one. However, normal check station procedures may be modified because of COVID-19. Also, when visiting WMAs and check stations, please follow current Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) public safety recommendations.
- You can search for public hunting opportunities by location, season, species, and type of hunt using WMA Finder. If you know which WMA regulations brochure you want to review, search by "specific area" and use the drop-down menu to navigate directly to that area’s brochure. WMA regulations brochures and maps are only available online and access to WMA regulations brochures is through the WMA Finder only. It's important to review the WMA regulations brochure before you head afield because season dates and other rules may vary.
- Want to take the WMA regulations brochures and area maps with you, even to places internet access isn’t available? Try taking a screenshot with your smartphone, downloading the files to your mobile device or printing them.
- Before visiting a wildlife management area (WMA), always check the WMA's open/closed status.
Waterfowl hunts added at STA-1W and STA 2
Due to recent construction scheduling changes at Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West (STA-1W) and Stormwater Treatment Area 2 (STA 2), the FWC is able to offer more waterfowl hunts than what original plans allowed. Get the details about these additional STA waterfowl hunting opportunities.
While applications for standby opportunities will be available through GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, the only place to find ordered lists of hunters issued a waterfowl standby opportunity is at MyFWC.com/STA (shortly after each drawing). GoOutdoorsFlorida.com accounts will show “Draw Pending” status only and notifications to those awarded a standby opportunity will NOT be posted there.
If you're awarded a standby opportunity, you will be notified via an email that will explain the standby process and direct you to MyFWC.com/STA to check your position on the list and evaluate the likelihood of replacing a no-show waterfowl hunter. Please note there are no physical permits for standby opportunities. Also, make sure your email address is current at your GoOutdoorsFlorida account.
As a reminder, waterfowl hunting opportunities created by permit holders who don’t show up for morning STA hunts will be distributed via an online random draw system this year instead of on-site lotteries.
Hunter safety and treestand safety courses
People born after May 31, 1975, must complete the FWC’s hunter safety class before they can buy the type of hunting license that allows them to legally hunt alone. Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.
Also, brush up on treestand safety through a FREE, fast and easy-to-understand course.
Input needed for draft rules for invasive reptiles
Invasive reptiles such as Burmese pythons and tegus can adversely impact native wildlife. They can prey on game species such as alligators and even white-tailed deer. The FWC is asking for your input as we move forward drafting rules to help limit the impacts of these and other high-risk reptiles.
Learn more about draft rules and how you can attend a virtual workshops and take the survey to provide your input.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 26
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is held this year on Saturday, Sept. 26, is a federally recognized holiday that brings together sportsmen and women from across the country to celebrate hunting, target shooting, fishing and conservation.
Be a part of this grassroots movement by getting outdoors! Or introduce a family member to the activities you love. By taking the National Hunting and Fishing Day pledge to introduce someone to hunting, fishing or target shooting this year, you can enter to win a trip to America’s Conservation Capital. Learn more at NHFDay.org.
Hunting season dates
Find 2021-2022 hunting season dates for:
Public hunting opportunities
Learn about the following public hunting opportunities: quota hunts, special opportunity hunts and national wildlife refuge hunts. Also, find deadlines to apply for these hunts.
Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
