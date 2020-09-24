 The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals for its advertising of the 2019 Downtown Christmas Celebration.

The Association recognized Florida’s top chambers of commerce throughout the state for their outstanding achievement and precedence within the area of communications.
The awards were presented at the organization’s Annual Conference in Fort Walton Beach.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was the recipient of the Communications / Marketing Materials Award for its promotion of the annual Downtown Christmas Celebration.
The promotions run on radio, television, print and on-line.
That event is held annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving and draws hundreds of people to Apalachicola for a slow-paced, small-town Christmas celebration that includes music, luminaries, plenty of shopping, and Santa Claus arriving in Apalachicola on a shrimp boat.
Chamber director John Solomon said winning this award shows how dedicated the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is in showcasing our community and its businesses.
No comments:
Post a Comment