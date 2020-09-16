Franklin County’s coastline is a lot cleaner today thanks to a hundreds of volunteers and a lot of work.
209 volunteers came out Saturday morning and collected 7,163 pounds of trash.
Cleanups were done at 18 sites and while volunteer numbers were down from previous years, the day was still a success because in previous years there hasn't been a pending tropical storm in the Gulf and coronavirus to contend with.
The 274 bags of trash was primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found 2 bicycle skeletons; 27 items of clothing, 14 tarps and bedding; a car seat; tents; a mattress; a shop vac; a computer and 2 monitors.
They also found a lot of face masks; women’s underwear; a valid driver’s license from Tennessee; half of a dog kennel; 7 shoes; a small indoor putting green with astroturf; half of a buoy from the BP oil spill; a good pair of binoculars; and a koozie that said “Recycle”
The Franklin County Coastal Cleanup is sponsored by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, the Ocean Conservancy, and the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling
No comments:
Post a Comment