If you live in Franklin County and have not yet filled out your census forms, there will be some help and free food for you this Friday.
The Franklin County Complete Count Committee will hold a backyard BBQ Census event at the Eastpoint library on Friday fro 11 to 2.
There will be free food along with plenty of help to fill out census forms, including census representatives nd information booths.
The last day of the census is September the 30th.
Franklin County is still lagging behind most of the rest of Florida in filling out the census.
As of Wednesday, only a third of households in Franklin County had completed their census form.
Statewide, about 63 percent of households have filled out their census forms.
If you have not already completed your census, you may soon be visited by a census taker to assist you in responding.
Not filling out the census will have a big impact on how much federal funding Franklin County gets over the next 10 years.
Each completed census is worth about 14,500 dollars a year for schools, fire departments, medicare reimbursements, early childhood and special education and other needed services.
This is money that we pay in taxes that will only be returned to us if the government knows how many people actually live here.
You can fill out your census now at http://www.census2020.gov or come out Friday and get assistance and free food at the Eastpoint library from 11 to 2.
