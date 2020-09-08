Friends of the Wakulla Library September Update

Dear Friends of the Library:
How life has changed over the past months! Still time is moving fast. Soon, fall will be here, we can light our fireplaces and snuggle up with a good book and a cup of hot cocoa. Our library is still open during the day Monday through Friday if you need a good book to read. Give them a call, 850 926 7415, to schedule your time and go spend up to an hour looking through the books. New books are always being added to the collection. If you don’t find the book you want have them inter-library loan it. Roxanne will gladly do this for you.
Even though we cannot meet en-masse, the Friends are still having their monthly meetings the 4th Thursday of every month at 6pm. We invite everyone to attend. Zoom information is emailed to everyone, just follow the prompts. We would like to have you join us with your ideas, interests, and anything you could add to the meeting.
We have been posting our Book Sale items on Facebook. Look over the books, enlarge them so you can read the titles, and just email the FriendsWakullaLibrary@gmail.com with your selection OR just get a grab bag. Grab Bags are $3.00 and you can purchase 5 to 10 books for $5. That’s a DEAL!!!! Be sure to include your phone, name and email in your purchase email and someone will get back with you.
NOW….the good stuff!
CONGRATULATIONS to James Lindsey, proud winner of our Kindle Drawing. Our next drawing will be on the first Friday of October or when $75 is realized from ticket sales. October's drawing will be a Gift Certificate for El Jalisco for $25.00 and a Walmart Gift Card for $25.00. You can purchase tickets at the Library Monday through Friday. Tickets are $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. Any profit made from these drawings helps the Friends of the Library support all the children's events at the Library.
BINGO is being called on certain Friday nights at the Community Center. Just call the Library to find out which Friday or….check out the website or Facebook. Everyone parks outside and it’s a great FAMILY NIGHT!
New story boards for Azalea Park have been ordered and will hopefully be installed by October. Looking forward to the Walk and Read!!!! New books will be posted every two weeks or so by the staff at our Library. THANK YOU staff members, you all are the greatest!
SPREAD the word….the Community Bag Program is about to begin. During the month of September, Friends of Wakulla Library will receive a $1.00 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 REUSEABLE Community Bag at Winn Dixie in Crawfordville. Please tell YOUR friends to purchase a bag. It helps the FRIENDS!
That’s all I have for now….if you have any questions or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to email us!
Thanks and stay safe……..
K
