If your child is doing on-line school this year but having a hard time of it - you have until this Friday at noon to decide whether to transfer him or her to the Franklin County school.

We are all still adjusting to this new way of work, learning, and life. A continuous and consistent learning environment is best for student success. In order to maintain adequate staffing for every grade level and course, it is critical that we monitor student enrollment and maintain compliance with statutory requirements for class size.
For the sake of maintaining instructional continuity and class size requirements, transfers from one learning option to another may only occur after the completion of a grading period. The first progress reporting period ends this Friday, September 11th. If your child is currently struggling with the online environment we encourage you to carefully consider if returning to the brick and mortar would be in the best interest of your child. The deadline to make the decision to return to campus is 12:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020. After this date, no transfers will be granted, until the end of the first nine weeks which is October 9th. Parents and Guardians wishing to make enrollment changes may only request a change in a student placement at the end of the grading periods. All transfer requests must be submitted to Mrs. Karen Ward at karen.ward@
franklincountyschools.org or by calling (850) 670-2810.
We appreciate your continued patience, understanding, and support.
