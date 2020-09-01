Tuesday, September 1, 2020

FWC's Fishing in the Know - September 2020

Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

September 2020

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Designate someone on the boat as the photographer, that way when an angler hooks up with a fish, the photographer is ready to go.
gag grouper
Karen Mullins with her gag grouper catch. Photo by Randy Marcum.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

Gray triggerfish

Season reopens in Gulf waters Sept. 1

Information: The recreational season for gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen for harvest Sept. 1, and remain open through Oct. 25, closing Oct. 26.
NOAA Fisheries is reopening Gulf federal waters because data indicates the recreational quota for gray triggerfish was not met when the fishery was open earlier this spring.  FWC is also opening state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide additional harvest opportunities for recreational fishermen.
If you are fishing for gray triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you are required to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (including those 65 and older). Learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.
Links for more information:
Gray triggerfish [MyFWC.com]

Gag grouper

Season opens from Franklin-Taylor counties

Information: The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will be open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
All other Gulf state and federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
If you are fishing for gag grouper from a private recreational vessel, you are required to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.
Links for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]

Snook

Gulf and Atlantic season opens Sept. 1 in most waters

Information: Snook will open to recreational harvest Sept. 1 in most Gulf and all Atlantic state waters. Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.  
When releasing a snook, proper handling methods can help ensure your fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about catch-and-release and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
Links for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]

Bay scallops

September season closures

Information: Bay scallops will be closed to harvest in the following areas starting on the following dates:
  • 8 – Dixie and a portion of Taylor County
  • 25 – Gulf County through northwest Taylor County and Levy through Hernando counties
Links for more information:
Scallops [MyFWC.com]
Scallop season 2020 map

2020 Lionfish Challenge

Turn in lionfish, win prizes

Information: The 2020 Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Nov. 1 will be crowned the 2020 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com.

FLCoralCrew

Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com. And while you’re out enjoying the water this summer, remember these tips: 
  1. Avoid touching corals while diving.
  2. Don’t anchor near corals.
  3. Clean diving gear between dive sites.
  4. Use environmentally-friendly sunscreens.

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, spot, croaker, and Atlantic blueline tilefish, trap fisheries, and Atlantic reef fish hook requirements.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Information: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water.
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Link for more information:

IN THIS ISSUE

Gray triggerfish
Gag grouper
Snook
Bay scallops
2020 Lionfish Challenge
FLCoralCrew
FWC needs your feedback
Catch a Florida Memory
Events

STATE SEASON UPDATES

September-October

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
Sept. 1 – Snook opens (remains catch-and-release only from Pasco County-Gordon Pass in Collier County)
Oct. 15 – Stone crab opens
red snapper
Kaleb Holland caught his first ever red snapper this summer.

EVENTS

September-October

COVID-19 update: Our top priorities are the health and safety of Floridians and visitors. Many of our in-person events have been canceled in response to COVID-19, but future events will be posted here as they are scheduled.

SOCIAL SALTWATER

flounder
Strike a Pose
Jordan is showing off this nice Reel Big Flounder with some serious style! Measuring in a 18" we're not sure what's more welcoming, this doormat or Jordan's sweet smile, we think both!
Visit us on social media at.
Contact: 850-487-0554 or marine@myfwc.com
Get the Marine Fisheries Monthly Newsletter via email at MyFWC.com by clicking on “Sign up for updates”



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment