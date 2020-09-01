FWC's Fishing in the Know - September 2020

Karen Mullins with her gag grouper catch. Photo by Randy Marcum.
Gray triggerfish
Season reopens in Gulf waters Sept. 1
Information: The recreational season for gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen for harvest Sept. 1, and remain open through Oct. 25, closing Oct. 26.
NOAA Fisheries is reopening Gulf federal waters because data indicates the recreational quota for gray triggerfish was not met when the fishery was open earlier this spring. FWC is also opening state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide additional harvest opportunities for recreational fishermen.
If you are fishing for gray triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you are required to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (including those 65 and older). Learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS
.
Links for more information:
Gag grouper
Season opens from Franklin-Taylor counties
Information: The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will be open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
All other Gulf state and federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
If you are fishing for gag grouper from a private recreational vessel, you are required to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS
.
Links for more information:
Snook
Gulf and Atlantic season opens Sept. 1 in most waters
Information: Snook will open to recreational harvest Sept. 1 in most Gulf and all Atlantic state waters. Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
When releasing a snook, proper handling methods can help ensure your fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about catch-and-release
and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
Links for more information:
Bay scallops
September season closures
Information: Bay scallops will be closed to harvest in the following areas starting on the following dates:
- 8 – Dixie and a portion of Taylor County
- 25 – Gulf County through northwest Taylor County and Levy through Hernando counties
Links for more information:
2020 Lionfish Challenge
Turn in lionfish, win prizes
Information: The 2020 Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Nov. 1 will be crowned the 2020 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com
.
FLCoralCrew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com. And while you’re out enjoying the water this summer, remember these tips:
- Avoid touching corals while diving.
- Don’t anchor near corals.
- Clean diving gear between dive sites.
- Use environmentally-friendly sunscreens.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, spot, croaker, and Atlantic blueline tilefish, trap fisheries, and Atlantic reef fish hook requirements.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water.
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
Link for more information:
