FDACS: Consumers Should Verify Disinfectant Products’ COVID-19 Effectiveness

Tallahassee, Fla. — As new disinfectants claiming effectiveness against the coronavirus rise in popularity across the U.S., the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Division of Agricultural Environmental Services is encouraging consumers to make sure that the products they choose qualify for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, before purchasing or using them at home or in the workplace.
“With an abundance of new products flooding our shelves and online marketplaces during this pandemic, it’s important that consumers and businesses do their homework before purchasing disinfectant products,” stated Commissioner Nikki Fried. “While many disinfectants are effective against COVID-19, others are not and can be harmful if misused. Consumers should verify that the product they’re purchasing is registered with the EPA and FDACS, and is proven to be effective.”
FDACS is encouraging consumers and businesses to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2 before purchasing or using a disinfectant claiming to be effective against COVID-19.
Disinfectants are considered pesticides and must be used in accordance with label directions, and must be registered with FDACS. Consumers are advised to reference the National Pesticide Information Retrieval System to ensure that disinfectant products are registered for use in Florida. Consumers or businesses seeking more information can contact FDACS’ Pesticide Registration Review Section at (850) 617-7940, or visit the FDACS Division of Agricultural Environmental Services Pesticide Registration page.
FDACS’ Division of Agricultural Environmental Services administers various state and federal regulatory programs concerning environmental and consumer protection issues, including the regulation of pesticides that are distributed, sold, or offered for sale in Florida, which includes over 16,000 pesticide product brands.
Disinfectants are considered pesticides and must be used in accordance with label directions, and must be registered with FDACS. Consumers are advised to reference the National Pesticide Information Retrieval System to ensure that disinfectant products are registered for use in Florida. Consumers or businesses seeking more information can contact FDACS’ Pesticide Registration Review Section at (850) 617-7940, or visit the FDACS Division of Agricultural Environmental Services Pesticide Registration page.
FDACS’ Division of Agricultural Environmental Services administers various state and federal regulatory programs concerning environmental and consumer protection issues, including the regulation of pesticides that are distributed, sold, or offered for sale in Florida, which includes over 16,000 pesticide product brands.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment