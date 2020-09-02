Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday took time to remember Brian Stephen Smith, a St. George Island first responder who drowned on August 25th while attempting to rescue a father and son who had gone into the water in very rough conditions.
He was 56 years old and had been with the St. George Island fire department since 2016.
Brian left behind a wife a son and a daughter..
The commission began by remembering Smith and his family during the opening prayer.
Afterward the board approved a resolution honoring Smith's life and held a moment of silence in his memory.
The resolution called Smith a “fallen hero who was unselfishly dedicated to his family, his friends and his community.”
Commission chairman Noah Lockley thanked the family for his service and said the county is deeply sorry for their loss.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said the entire community feels the loss.
