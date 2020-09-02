Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $111 Million Available Through the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program for Hurricane Michael Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that communities impacted by Hurricane Michael may now apply for more than $111 million through the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program. The Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program is designed to provide funding for local governments to strategically rebuild and harden infrastructure to prevent or reduce losses from future disasters.
A total of $223 million in funding is allocated for the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program will be implemented in two competitive cycles.
State agencies and local governments within the federal and state Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas are eligible to apply for funding. School districts, nonprofit or not for profit organizations, and non-governmental organizations may apply in partnership with a state agency or local government.
The deadline to complete an application is November 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EST). DEO staff will be available to provide technical assistance to communities during the application process. For more information about the program, including how to complete an application, visit the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program’s webpage.
To provide potential applicants with more information about the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program, DEO will host a webinar at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Click here to register.
DEO is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
No comments:
Post a Comment