Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

👉The Haughty Heron

The Haughty Heron is a full service bar and package store offering a variety of cigars, wines, spirits, craft and domestic beer 🍾🍺🍾.
The Haughty Heron is the largest facility of its kind on the Forgotten Coast, and service is second-to-none. Special orders, concierge service, confidential beverage services and online shopping are all available.

You can visit them at 117 Sailors Cove, Port St Joe, FL, online at http://haughtyheron.com/index.cfm, or contact them at (850) 229-3463.

👉 Walter Green

Walter Green PSJ is THE place to get the hottest swimwear, the coolest clothes (at affordable prices!) and the most unique finds around 🩱👙🩳. They have a HUGE selection of swimwear....from infants to curvy girl sizes and many brands to suit any price range or fit. Their apparel selection ranges from a fancy night out to relaxing by the shore.

Visit them at 135 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL, online at www.waltergreenboutique.com.

👉Florida Coastal Conservancy

Their mission is to enhance and promote the health, stability, and stewardship of coastal and marine resources in Northwest Florida.

The FLCC supports sea turtle conservation through the efforts of the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol 🐢. It also focuses on conservation and education of other coastal wildlife, and habitat clean-up and restoration projects.

Visit them at 260 Marina Dr. Suite C1., Port St. Joe, FL, online at https://bit.ly/3gP0d4r, or contact them at SJPTurtlePatrol@gmail.com.

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
