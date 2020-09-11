Getting Out in Gulf County - an E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

The PSJ Garden Club will hold its annual Plant Sale/Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 12th, 2020 from 9 AM until 2 PM Eastern Time at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street in Port St. Joe. Rain or Shine!
Just in time for fall planting, the wide selection of succulents, native plants, and houseplants will brighten your landscape, patio, or home.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer advice. All plants have been lovingly raised by garden club members so they are sure to be successful in your yard too.
Shop for fairy gardens, hardy yard plants, an exciting trove of household goods and much more.
Don't forget to stop into the air conditioning to hunt for household treasures in the (indoor) yard sale.
Bring a friend, don your mask, and have a good time!!!
