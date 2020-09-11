Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-004
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: PSJ SURFACE WATER CROSSING
Location Id: 392164
Location Name: PORT ST JOE SURFACE WATER CROSSING
County: Gulf
Application Number: 392164-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: COOK RIPRAP SEAWALL
Location Id: 392156
Location Name: COOK RIPRAP
County: Gulf
Application Number: 392156-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
