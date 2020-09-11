Bars will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity beginning Monday.
Standalone bars have been closed since July to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Florida numbers are dropping, so the state has decided to allow those businesses to reopen.
Under the emergency order, bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors may resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises on Monday, provided they operate at fifty percent of the facility’s indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated patrons, and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing.
Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”
