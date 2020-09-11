A Memorial Service for Brian Smith will be held on St. George Island on Sunday, September the 13th at 1 PM at Lighthouse Park.
Brian Stephen Smith was a St. George Island first responder and firefighter who drowned on August 25th while attempting to rescue a father and son who had gone into the water in very rough conditions.
He was 56 years old and had been with the St. George Island fire department since 2016.
Brian left behind a wife, a son and a daughter..
This is the first time the department has had a firefighter die in line of duty.
If you would like to join the St. George Island fire department on Sunday, you are welcome.
Again, the Memorial Service for Brian Smith will be held on St. George Island on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM at Lighthouse Park.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment