Now that the summer tourist season is over, state tourism officials hope to entice Floridians to do a little traveling around the state.
They have launched a new intrastate marketing campaign to encourage Floridians to venture out of their homes to enjoy everything Florida has to offer.
Tourism is a foundational pillar of Florida’s economy, accounting for more than 1.5 million jobs and $91 billion in revenue in 2019.
But, due to a global downturn in travel caused by COVID-19, Florida visitation dropped by more than 60 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020.
In response, VISIT FLORIDA has launched an in-state tourism marketing campaign reminding Floridians that our home state offers world-class tourism opportunities that most people must travel from other states and countries to experience.
John Solomon, the Executive Director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, said VISIT FLORIDA’s in-state marketing campaign provides us with an opportunity to begin sharing our “open for business” message and highlight what we have to offer travelers in our own backyard.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment