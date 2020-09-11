The 2020 Annual Coastal Cleanup program will be held in Franklin County on Saturday so if you are free between 8:30 and 11:30 in the morning please come out and help.
The worldwide cleanup campaign helps remove thousands of pounds of trash from Franklin County beaches and millions of pounds from beaches world-wide.
Last year nearly 370 volunteers removed over 13 thousand pounds of trash and debris from the local waterfront.
Volunteers will help clean up the shorelines from 10 locations reaching from Bald Point to St. Vincent Island including locations in Lanark Village, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George Island.
Volunteers should bring their own bug spray, sunscreen and protective clothing – they will be provided with trash bags, T-shirts, gloves.
There will also be snacks and water and all volunteers get a T-shirt.
To volunteer or get more information call Ada Long at 927-3776.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment