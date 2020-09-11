MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Volunteer Firefighter Brian Smith

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development
Noah Lockley, Jr., County Commissioner, Franklin County
Kevin Begos, Mayor, City of Apalachicola
Kevin Delahanty, Fire Chief, St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: September 11, 2020
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Volunteer Firefighter Brian Smith
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, volunteer firefighter Brian Smith passed away while on-duty in efforts to save lives. Smith volunteered with St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department since 2016 as a firefighter and first responder. He previously served as a police officer in California.
In honor of Brian Smith, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola, Florida, the City Hall in Apalachicola, Florida, the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department in St. George Island, Florida and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
