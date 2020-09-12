Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf, Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: FOX MEADOWS SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 392176
Location Name: FOX MEADOWS SUBDIVISION
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 392176-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DAN GUILD-DOCK
Location Id: 329939
Location Name: DAN GUILD - 2514 EGRET LANE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 329939-002
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: RESERVE AT ST JOSEPH BAY SEWER
Location Id: 389667
Location Name: RESERVES LOT 7 - BAY VIEW PSJ, LLC - E HWY 98 PORT ST JOE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 389667-002
