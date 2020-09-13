Tropical Storm Sally Update 1145AM

09/13/2020 11:45 AM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tropical Storm Sally is moving across the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Franklin
County is now under a Tropical Storm Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Coastal Flood
Advisory and High Surf Advisory.
All citizens who live along the coastline and Barrier Islands, in low lying areas,
along the bay and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal
surge, Take Precautionary Measures Now.
Alligator Point Road has the possibility of erosion due to storm surge and wave
action. Expect 1-3FT of Storm Surge at High Tide (Approx. 4am Monday). Take
Precautionary Measures Now.
BEACHES – Pay close attention to Beach flags. There is an elevated risk of Rip
Current for the next several days. Large and dangerous surf is expected at area
beaches.
Precautionary Measures.
This includes but is not limited to:
1. Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.
2. Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.
3. Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.
Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Areas. If you see Flood Waters …..
REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND AND DO NOT DROWN.
Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts are a possibility.
Storm Surge is likely for the entire coastal area of Franklin County.
Updated 09/13/2020
Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands.
Storm total rainfall forecast thru Thursday is 7-10 inches with heavier localized
amounts possible especially where heavier bands set up. Heavy rainfall will
increase the chances of Flash Flooding throughout Franklin County.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm
closely. If you have any questions:
Visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
Sign up for Alert Franklin.
Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates
Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977
