Tropical Storm Sally Advisory 10:15AM

Tropical Storm Sally is slowly moving across the Northern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane later today. Franklin County is still under a Tropical Storm Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory.
All citizens who live along the coastline, barrier islands, low lying areas, along the bay and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surge,
BE PREPARED FOR FLOODING.
Alligator Point Road has the possibility of erosion due to storm surge and wave action. Expect 2-3FT of Storm Surge at High Tide (Approx. 1PM Monday).
BEACHES – Pay close attention to Beach flags. There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days. Large and dangerous surf is expected at area beaches.
DOUBLE RED FLAGS ARE FLYING, STAY OUT OF THE WATER!
Do Not Drive Through Flooded Areas. TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN.
Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts are a possibility.
Storm Surge is likely for the entire coastal area of Franklin County.
Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands through Tuesday.
Storm total rainfall forecast thru Thursday is 7-10 inches with heavier localized amounts possible especially where heavier bands set up. Heavy rainfall will increase the chances of Flash Flooding throughout Franklin County.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
Updated 09/14/2020
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm
closely. If you have any questions:
