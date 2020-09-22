Ghosts, Golf and Art this month along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Chestnut Street Cemetery Ghostwalk October 31
Hauntings will abound Saturday, October 31 in Apalachicola when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. For the uninitiated, this tour features many longtime residents of Apalachicola, or actual descendants in costume, portraying figures from history who are buried at Chestnut Street Cemetery. For history buffs, this walk through time takes you back to the early 1800s when the city was a hub of activity for the maritime industry. Click for Details.
October Features Three Full Moon Lighthouse Climbs at Carrabelle Beach and SGI
Crooked River Ligthhouse
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host two full moon climbs in October. The first Full Moon Lighthouse Climb is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, from 7-9 pm. Visitors attending the October 1 Harvest Moon Climb may also enjoy refreshments from Kent's Smokin Sausage food truck, as well as the museum and gift shop.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a second special Blue Moon Lighthouse Climb with candy for any kids on Saturday, October 31, from 7 -10 pm, in Carrabelle, FL. Guests are welcome to come by in costume if they’d like.
Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at Crooked River Lighthouse’s evening climb. Guests can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Cape St. George Lighthouse
The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a virtual full moon climb on Friday, October 30 from 6:45-7:30 pm.
Charity Golf Tourney at St. James Bay Golf October 16
The Second Annual SGI Civic Club Golf Tournament and Charity Fundraiser will be held October 16 at the St. James Bay Golf Club east of Carrabelle. Many levels of corporate & individual financial support are available for golfers and their friends. After the tournament, a buffet provided by the Crooked River Grill at the St. James Bay Clubhouse will be available. Click here for details.
Farmers Market Flourish in October
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its October events on Saturday October 10 and October 24 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, October 3 and again on October 17 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its October outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The October market dates are October 3 and 17. Come enjoy a tasty baked treat and a cup of coffee while shopping for produce, eggs and honey.
Riverkeeper Full Moon Paddle October 30
Join the Riverkeepers for a sunset/full moon kayak outing on Scipio Creek in Apalachicola on Friday, October 30. If you can't make the October paddle, the Riverkeepers group hosts monthly paddles on area waterways. The outings are volunteer-led, fun and memorable. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based. Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Click here for details.
Fall is Perfect Paddling Weather
The 107-mile long Apalachicola River features a series of state-designated paddling trails that offer paddlers many varied opportunities for a leisurely paddle or multi-day camping/paddling experience. The nonprofit Apalachicola Riverkeeper group features a series of maps of interesting paddle trails to explore on the Blueway. Click here to learn more. Photo credit: Doug Alderson
Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Festival November 14
The historic Crooked River lighthouse, located just west of Carrabelle on Highway 98, will host the annual Lantern Fest on November 14, from 6-10 pm. This unique festival is best known for its twinkling display of colorful lanterns and luminaries strung throughout the park. Lantern Fest also features music, storytelling and food. A special format for this year’s Lantern Fest will be implemented for the safety of guests, staff and volunteers.
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash October 10
The St. George Island Business Association will host the annual St. George Island Art & Wine Splash on Saturday, October 10. The event will feature more than 25 local artists and craftsmen, outdoor venues to listen to live music and the winning Plein Air artists of the 2020 St. George Island Paint Out/In. Taste an assortment of quality wines and enjoy various appetizers around the island. Golf cart transportation service from the different venues throughout the event.
Franklin County to Build New Restrooms on St. George Island
The Franklin County Board of Commissioners voted recently to award bids for the long-awaited construction of new restroom facilities on St. George Island. The new facility will be built south of the existing Cape St. George Island Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop and will be prominently located near the entrance to the beach access, recreational park and parking. The storm-rated and fully ADA-compliant pavilion will feature 10 bathroom stalls and three manual outdoor shower units.
Charity Black Drum Tournament October 17
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host a Black Drum Fishing Tournament on Saturday, October 17. Registration for the one-day charity event can be made at the chamber office in Apalachicola or at Eastpoint’s Fisherman’s Choice. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastpoint Civic Association.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWI Exhibit on Display
Now through the end of October, Carrabelle’s Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will feature a special war exhibit depicting the 1944 Operation Market Garden. Operation Market Garden was an important World War II military operation fought in the Netherlands in September of 1944. The exhibit presents information of the Horsa and Waco gliders, as well as the Douglas C47 Skytrain aircraft used to bring troops and equipment from England.
In addition to the exhibit, the museum currently features two additional displays - the Joseph Pulli Photograph Collection and a display of the museum’s Sweetheart and Mother Pillowcase collection.
