The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated to support communities that were impacted by Hurricane Sally.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.
Funds support disaster relief organizations active in responding to and recovering from Hurricane Sally.
To
make a contribution, just text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time
donation of $10.
Donations can be made by credit card on the secure website www.VolunteerFlorida.org.
