The Franklin County Commission will hold its final public budget hearing today.
The proposed budget is a little over 62 million dollars and represents a tax increase of just under one a half percent.
Local taxpayers will pay about 12.6 million of that, up from around 12 million this year.
The proposed budget includes a 1000 dollar across the board raise for county workers, an increase in the county's retirement contribution and a 2 percent increase in the cost of health insurance.
There are also small increases the budgets for three county departments and constitutional offices. Including the clerk's office and parks and recreation.
The final public budget hearing is this afternoon at 5:15.
You can watch the meeting at the Forgotten Coast TV Youtube channel.
If you would like to comment on the budget you can call in to the meeting using Zoom.
All of the access information is available on the meeting agenda which you can find at franklincountyflorida.com.
https://meetings.municode.com/adaHtmlDocument/index?cc=FRNKCTYFL&me=5f1ce62d84fb46099e1983be3f667fa9&ip=false
