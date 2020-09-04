Friday, September 4, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Friday Update

﻿We are now open!


Please join us for the Annual Members' Show
August 21 - Sept. 18


All visitors to The Joe must wear a face mask and follow Social Distancing Guidelines.


The Opening Reception has been cancelled for this show. Instead a Closing Reception on Sept. 18th from 6-8 pm ET will be held when the winners of Peoples Choice Awards will be announced. Voting may be done in building only.
The Joe for the Arts
2020 Gulf County
Bay Scallop Season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) via Executive Order to open SUNDAY, Aug. 16, 2020, and remain open through Sept. 24, 2020, closing Sept. 25.

This season was set after working closely with the local community and allows the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and fall with the sustainability of the resource

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Visit The Gulf County Chamber's Job Postings page. Your chamber of commerce is dedicated to local businesses. A benefit of membership is the ability login to our site and add job openings 24/7.
Gulf County Job Postings
Vote Gulf
2020 Census Form
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

