We should see lower electric rates next year.Duke Energy Florida announced Thursday that customers should see lower bills in 2021.
The company plans to decrease Florida residential rates by 2.8% while making grid improvements to enhance reliability, security and resilience.
The rate reflects an expected decrease in Duke Energy's storm cost recovery and fuel charges.
If approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $3.63 or 2.8% in their monthly bill beginning January 2021.
Commercial and industrial customers will see bill impacts ranging from a 6.6% decrease to a 1.1% increase.
