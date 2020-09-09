NOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 9, 2020

|
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today that it is making approximately $530 million available to assist U.S. fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs through the Seafood Trade Relief Program. This program is funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation and will be administered by the Farm Service Agency. Fishermen can sign-up for relief through the program from September 14, 2020, to December 14, 2020. Fishermen should apply through their local USDA Service Center. Fishermen must hold a valid federal or state license or permit to qualify. Online applications will be available on Sept. 14.
No comments:
Post a Comment