The Coronavirus has done what even one of the most powerful hurricanes in US history could not; it stopped the Florida Seafood Festival.
The Board of Directors of the Florida Seafood Festival announced Tuesday that the 57th Florida Seafood Festival has been postponed until 2021.
The decision was made with the safety of the Community and Patrons as the top priority and they are following state and CDC safety guidelines for COVID-19 which recommends no large gatherings of over 10 people.
The Seafood Festival generally brings in closer to 20 thousand people over the weekend.
The Festival also does not have the funds to put necessary safety measures in place like some of the major theme parks have done to allow them to be open safely.
The board said if there was any way possible that they could have safely held this year’s festival they certainly would have – this is the group that held the Seafood Festival just weeks after Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The board said it will start planning for next years Festival in the coming months to make it bigger and better.
