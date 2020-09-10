The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve canceled its annual estuaries day event this year, but do plan to hold a week-long virtual estuaries celebration.
National Estuaries Day at the Reserve usually draws 800 people to the Research Reserve, but those crowds are too big because of the coronavirus.
Instead, this year, they are expanding the scope from just one day to a whole week around the entire Apalachicola Bay watershed.
The Virtual Estuaries Week Online Celebration will be held September the 19th through the 26th and you can take part beginning on Sept. 19 at www.apalachicolareserve.com.
There will be video tours, virtual field experiences, downloadable/printable activity sheets, and a weeklong digital BioBlitz that you can participate in by downloading the ‘iNaturalist’ app.
There will be one day of in-person activities on Saturday, September the 26th at the State Park on St. George Island.
The in-person event requires registration at apalachicolareserve.eventbrite.com.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apalachicola-nerr-estuaries-day-in-person-bioblitz-tickets-119625295479
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment