Thursday, September 10, 2020
Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor
Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Air - General Permit
Project Name:
BAYOU CONCRETE - PORT ST. JOE
Location Id:
0450009
Location Name:
BAYOU CONCRETE - PORT ST. JOE
County:
Gulf
Application Number:
0450009-006
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 717-9000
