Thursday, September 10, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

DEP Logo
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor

Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Air - General Permit
Project Name: BAYOU CONCRETE - PORT ST. JOE
Location Id: 0450009
Location Name: BAYOU CONCRETE - PORT ST. JOE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 0450009-006

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 717-9000


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment