President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to extending the ban on offshore oil drilling off the coast of Florida until 2032.
The moratorium on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico was set to expire in 2022.
The executive order also expands the ban to Florida’s Atlantic coast and to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.
The Trump administration originally wanted to expand offshore drilling off Florida's coast, but those proposals were met with opposition from tourism, real estate, and environmental interests.
Florida has long opposed oil drilling of the coasts because of the danger the drilling activity could pose to our beaches.
