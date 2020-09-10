Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly news
Welcome New member:
Helena Porter - Porter Island Seafood Restaurant 4518 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville 850.745.8840 www.porterisland.com
In case you missed this last week:
September 3, 2020 NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Contact: Jessica Welch Director of Communications & Public Services 850-926-0919
Wakulla County Will Begin Accepting Applications for the WakullaCARES Small Business and Individual Financial Relief Grant Programs on September 15, 2020 Crawfordville, FL – Wakulla County small businesses and individuals that may have been impacted by COVID-19, could be eligible to receive financial assistance through the WakullaCARES program. The County will begin accepting applications beginning at 9:00a.m. on September 15, 2020, and the application period will close at 5:00p.m. on November 15, 2020, unless otherwise extended or funds are earlier exhausted. Funds will be made available on a first come, first served basis for those applicants having a properly completed application and meeting all applicable eligibility criteria. The application packages and details on each grant program will be available beginning September 4, 2020 on the WakullaCARES portal at: www.wakullacares.com. Applying for funding will be easy through the WakullaCARES portal.
To make the process even more convenient and user friendly, beginning September 4, 2020, application packages will be available at the County Office located at 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, and applicants with questions or needing assistance can go to the www.WakullaCARES.com portal or call 850-926-0919 Ext. 705. Funds for the WakullaCARES small business and individual financial relief grants are made possible through the County’s CARES Act Agreement with the State of Florida. The County has received only $1.4 million of its projected total allocation of $5.8 million. The State has not committed as to when the County will receive a second agreement for the remaining $4.4 million in CARES Act funding. WakullaCARES program funds will also be used for essential public health and safety expenditures related to COVID-19, including testing sites, contact tracing, food, sheltering, PPE, as well as direct cost incurred by the County, Constitutional and Judicial Offices, City of St. Marks and the City of Sopchoppy. The County is also working on an agreement with CareerSource Capital Region to provide training and possible job internships with local businesses for our residents impacted by COVID-19. Wakulla County has partnered with the Integrity Group and Nabors, Giblin and Nickerson law firm to develop and implement the WakullaCARES programs to provide financial relief and assistance to our small businesses and citizens. Wakulla’s allocation of CARES Act funds received from the State is exclusive of the $240,768.00 provided by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) to be awarded to eligible Wakulla residences based on income level. Information on FHFC CARES Act funding is available at https://www.mywakulla.com/departments/planning_and_community_development/departments/housing_services.php Additional information on the CARES Act, all WakullaCARES Programs and a link to the WakullaCARES Portal will be available September 4, 2020, on the County’s website at:http://www.mywakulla.com/departments/intergovernmental_affairs/index.php, or by contacting Sheree Keeler, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at 850.926.0919 Ext. 705.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 8, 2020
Contact Carrine Anaeto Desk: 850-617-4554
The 4th Annual Talent Innovation Summit Announced for October 7th Businesses in the Capital Region invited to engage with economic development, education, and workforce development partners for Transforming Talent in 2020 & Beyond
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - CareerSource Capital Region, along with its Board of Directors, is pleased to invite business and community leaders in the Capital Region to the 4th Annual Talent Innovation Summit.
Talent Innovation Summit October 7, 2020 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Virtual - 100% Online
The Talent Innovation Summit will feature nationally and locally recognized experts who will discuss trends and issues surrounding employers’ needs for skilled talent. Among the topics being discussed, attendees will learn about talent challenges and strategies to make their businesses thrive during uncertainty!
Keynote Speakers include Colene Rogers, Speaker and Author of Retention: Key Mindsets that Retain Top Talent and Vincent Hunt, Founder and CEO at Better, a United States-Based Brand Identity + Experience Design Company.
Rogers will provide attendees with effective strategies to improve retention architecture within a business, and Hunt will explain the importance of brand and how it can be leveraged to build credibility within an organization to retain talent.
“CareerSource Capital Region is committed to providing innovative talent solutions for employers,” said Jim McShane, Chief Executive Officer of CareerSource Capital Region “We encourage local business and community leaders to attend the Talent Innovation Summit to gain valuable information on the current state of talent as well as to share best practices around recruiting, training and retaining skilled employees. We are pleased to be able to bring these high-profile, keynote speakers as well as many notable session panelists to address talent challenges in our region.”
CareerSource Capital Region would like to thank CareerSource Florida and WalMart for supporting this event as Gold Event Sponsors.
To learn more about this event or to become an event sponsor call (850) 617-4650.
About CareerSource Capital Region CareerSource Capital Region connects employers with qualified, skilled talent and Floridians with employment and career development opportunities to achieve economic prosperity in Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties. Solutions for career seekers include one-on-one career advising, interviewing and resume-writing assistance, employment workshops, and labor market information. Solutions for employers include recruitment assistance, skills assessments for applicants, customized training, and information on tax incentives. Employers and career seekers are matched through the Employ Florida Marketplace system. Most solutions are provided at no cost. This initiative was supported by the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture as part of awards totaling $6,612,197with 0% financed from non-governmental sources. Programs funded through CareerSource Capital Region are equal opportunity programs with auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Persons using TTY/TTD equipment use Florida Relay Service 711. A proud partner of the American Job Center network.
