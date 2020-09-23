The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a rabies alert for Carrabelle in response to a fox that tested positive on September 22nd.
An individual and family pets were potentially exposed to the fox in the area north of St. James Ave within the city block containing SE Ave A and SE Third Street.
All residents of Franklin County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and Never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.
