Work on the restrooms at the St. George Island public beach will begin in the next few weeks.
On Tuesday, August 18th, the Franklin County commission voted unanimously to award the construction of the St. George Island Public Restroom Pavilion to Storm Construction of Carrabelle.
Storm was the lowest of three bids at $450,000 for the project.
Site work and construction is expected to begin in coming weeks with a groundbreaking ceremony on October 20th.
The new facility will be built south of the Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop near the entrance to the beach access, recreational park, and west-side public parking area.
The storm-rated and fully ADA compliant pavilion will feature 10 bathroom stalls (five men and five women in two detached areas) and three manual outdoor shower units.
All lavatory fixtures will be sensor operated allowing for a hands-free experience.
The interior of the restroom facility will be lined with low-maintenance fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) panels from wall to ceiling.
The accessible ramps and stairways will be connected to the existing sidewalk south of the Lighthouse Museum.
The existing restroom facility will remain in place until the new building is operational.
Funding for the St. George Island restroom facilities comes from the county’s tourist tax and represents the largest public works project on St. George Island funded by the tax.
No comments:
Post a Comment