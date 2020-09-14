Monday, September 14, 2020

#1512 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Emergency Closure


CLOSURE STATEMENT

Date:___9/14/2020________

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Monday September 14th, 2020___ __ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.


Area(s):

#1512 LEASES _Shellfish Harvest Area

Affected

Counties:


________Franklin/Gulf____________

Basis for action:

Emergency closure due to (STORM SURGE)


You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s

Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.


Division of Aquaculture

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services



