1512 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Emergency Closure

CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:___9/14/2020________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Monday September 14th, 2020___ __ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1512 LEASES _Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
________Franklin/Gulf____________
Basis for action:
Emergency closure due to (STORM SURGE)
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
Division of Aquaculture
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
http://live.oysterradio.com/
