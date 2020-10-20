453 people voted in Franklin County on Monday, the first day of early voting.
Between early voting and mail in voting, over 26 percent of registered voters have already cast a ballot for the November 3rd election.
Early voting will continue through October the 31st.
Early voting is from 8:30 - 5:30 daily and that includes weekends.
You can early vote at 2 locations -
The Franklin County Supervisor of Elections Office
at 47 Ave F in Apalachicola and the Franklin County Courthouse Annex at 912 NW Ave A in Carrabelle.
And do make sure to vote as the general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent,.
There are also races for county commission for district 3 and district 5.
