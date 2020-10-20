Tuesday, October 20, 2020

453 people voted in Franklin County on Monday, the first day of early voting.

Between early voting and mail in voting, over 26 percent of registered voters have already cast a ballot for the November 3rd election.

Early voting will continue through October the 31st.

Early voting is from 8:30 - 5:30 daily and that includes weekends.

You can early vote at 2 locations - The Franklin County Supervisor of Elections Office
at 47 Ave F in Apalachicola and the Franklin County Courthouse Annex at 912 NW Ave A in Carrabelle.

And do make sure to vote as the general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent,.

There are also races for county commission for district 3 and district 5.




