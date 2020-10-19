Franklin County saw a drop in unemployment in September.
September unemployment in Franklin County fell to 4.4 percent last month, down from 4.8 percent in August.
That translates to 196 people out of work, out of a workforce of 4,420.
15 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates in September.
Gulf County unemployment also dropped in September from 5.2 percent to 4.6 percent.
257 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment fell from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent.
Liberty County unemployment fell from 4.3 percent to 4.1 percent.
