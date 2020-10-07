A 21 year old man from Wewahitchka was killed early Tuesday morning when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck just west of Port St. Joe.
The Highway patrol said the motorcycle was headed west on Highway 98 at 1:10 in the morning and was just west of the intersection of Flat Water Street when an eastbound pickup truck hit him head-on.
The truck was driven by a 33 year old man from Homewood, Alabama – the truck left the scene.
The motorcycle and driver were left at the scene of the accident until help arrived.
The truck and driver were located on Tuesday afternoon -The driver has been charged with Leaving the
scene, involving a death. The investigation is ongoing.
