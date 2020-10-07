Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A 21 year old man from Wewahitchka was killed early Tuesday morning when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck just west of Port St. Joe

 A 21 year old man from Wewahitchka was killed early Tuesday morning when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck just west of Port St. Joe.


The Highway patrol said the motorcycle was headed west on Highway 98 at 1:10 in the morning and was just west of the intersection of Flat Water Street when an eastbound pickup truck hit him head-on.


The truck was driven by a 33 year old man from Homewood, Alabama – the truck left the scene.


The motorcycle and driver were left at the scene of the accident until help arrived.


The truck and driver were located on Tuesday afternoon -The driver has been charged with Leaving the

scene, involving a death. The investigation is ongoing.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment