Paddy's Raw Bar will host the annual Pink Out fundraiser this Friday night.
This will be the 8th year of the event which raises money to benefit FRANKLIN NEEDS, a local charity that provides mammograms, ultrasounds and any other breast cancer screenings needed for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Franklin County.
The event includes live music from the John Sutton Band.
There is also a raffle for a bouquet of gift certificates from local businesses, and a Mr. PINK OUT Pageant where male contestants will compete in a talent portion and an evening gown competition.
And of course there is fish fry and tasty Oyster City Brewing Company brews.
The event runs from 6 till 10 PM on Friday night at Paddy's Raw Bar on East pine Avenue on St George Island.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1294293310911433
