Job Opportunity Announcement for Franklin County OPS Fish & Wildlife Technician 77902347

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Requisition No: 242881
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS FISH & WILDLIFE TECHNICIAN - 77902347
Position Number: 77902347
Salary: $16.08 an hour
Posting Closing Date: 10/27/2020
Address: 300 Tilton Road, Apalachicola, FL 32320
Supervisor: William J. Pitts
Pay: $16.08 an hour with maximum allowable hours in a year = 1,920
Description of duties: This Other Personal Services (OPS) position works with the lead area biologist and one other technician to manage wildlife populations and their habitats on Box-R Wildlife Management Area (80% of the time). The position also assists the area biologist and technician on Tate’s Hell Wildlife Management Area primarily with wildlife surveys and habitat enhancement for listed species (20% of the time). Incumbent operates and maintains heavy equipment used to complete management projects on the area. Responsible for maintenance, diagnosis of problems and repairs of equipment including bulldozer, front-end loader, dump truck, farm tractors, mowers, trucks, trailers, ATVs, outboard motors, chainsaws and construction equipment. Assists with the development and maintenance of area improvements such as informational signs, kiosks, check station, roads, parking areas, trails, fences, gates, water control structures, equipment storage facilities and offices. Maintenance activities require experience and skills in electrical, carpentry, plumbing, painting and welding. Conducts habitat management activities which include the use of specialized mechanical equipment for clearing and chopping dense vegetation, controlled burning, groundcover restoration, preparation and planting wildlife forage plants, and chemical or mechanical control of invasive pest plants. Conducts wildlife surveys for game, nongame and imperiled species including red-cockaded woodpecker monitoring. Monitors vegetation response to habitat manipulations. Assists with management of public hunts, including check station operation, monitoring public use through traffic counters, and collecting biological data from hunter harvested animals including deer Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) specimens. Performs routine administrative responsibilities such as submitting biweekly timesheets, harvest reports, vehicular operation cost records, monthly progress reports, preparing purchase order requests and coding invoices to proper accounts. Assists other wildlife management areas as directed and provides technical assistance to individuals, organizations, and other government agencies regarding wildlife and habitat management including nuisance bear abatement. Participates in regional and divisional coordination meetings or training programs. Completes other duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
▪ Knowledge and experience in electrical, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and painting
▪ Knowledge and experience in conducting wildlife surveys with an emphasis on
nongame species
▪ Knowledge and experience with the application of prescribed fire
▪ Knowledge and experience with chemical or mechanical control of invasive
exotic vegetation
▪ Knowledge of GIS (Geospatial Information Systems) and GPS (Global Positioning
Systems)
▪ Ability to operate, maintain, diagnose, and repair heavy equipment, tractors, farm
implements, ATVs, and outboard motors
▪ Ability to work independently and in a variety of weather conditions
▪ Ability to plan and prioritize work assignments, multi-task
▪ Ability to deal effectively with customers
▪ Ability to communicate effectively with external and internal customers
Broadband code: 19-4021-01
Class code: 5031
Region: Northwest (03)
Title: Fish & Wildlife Technician (OPS +)
County: Franklin
Working hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, may require some night or weekend duty
List of any subordinates supervised: none
Residency requirement: Florida, must reside within a 25 mile radius of the Box-R Wildlife Management Area
Level of Education- High School Diploma, GED or greater
Other requirements: Must possess and maintain a valid Class E driver’s license with a clean driving record.
EEO/AA/ADA and VP Employer
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Job Opportunity Announcement for Franklin County OPS Fish & Wildlife Technician 77902347
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment