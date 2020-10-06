The Franklin County Tourist Development Council along with the Florida Department of Health have started a program to draw attention to local businesses that are taking the proper steps to protect their customers and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
The voluntary program is called “Pledge to Protect.”
By taking the Pledge to Protect, Franklin County businesses commit to the Proper Use of Personal Protective Equipment, Routine Cleaning and Disinfecting of Surfaces and Equipment, Practicing Social Distancing and Minimized Contact and Enforcing Any Sick Employees to Stay Home.
In return, the businesses receive a certificate of commitment, face masks for all employees, disposable paper placemats for restaurants and a window cling for the business window.
And they will provide your business with hand sanitizer, either bottles or the motion sensor machines which you can refill.
Participating businesses also receive additional exposure through the Pledge to Protect program webpage.
Businesses may take the pledge by emailing your interest to FranklinCHD@flhealth.gov.
In return, the Department of Health will release a list of Pledge to Protect businesses every Friday and business names will be added to the TDC’s webpage at http://Floridasforgottencoast.com/pledgetoprotect.
