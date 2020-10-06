Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $1 Million Available Through the Rebuild Florida Technical Assistance Grant Program for Hurricane Michael Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the opportunity for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael to apply for more than $1 million through the Rebuild Florida Technical Assistance Grant Program is now available. The Rebuild Florida Technical Assistance Grant Program is designed to help Fiscally Constrained Counties impacted by Hurricane Michael access Rebuild Florida’s long-term disaster recovery programs by providing assistance with application development, including project identification, project cost determination, and scope of work preparation.
The funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.
“Governor DeSantis and our Department understand the devastating impact left by Hurricane Michael’s landfall,” said Dane Eagle, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “The Rebuild Florida Technical Assistance Grant Program is an opportunity for these impacted communities to be better equipped to access and utilize funding to help them recover and rebuild more resiliently.”
Local governments and municipalities within the HUD and State-designated Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas and classified as a Fiscally Constrained County are eligible to apply for funding. A vendor will assist eligible applicants in the development of their applications for Rebuild Florida programs, as well as provide technical assistance to applicants seeking to use CDBG-DR funds to provide local match funding for the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s (FDEM) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
To provide communities with more information about how to apply for the Rebuild Florida Technical Assistance Grant Program, DEO will host a webinar at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Click here to register.
For more information about the program, including how to complete an application, visit Rebuild Florida’s Technical Assistance webpage.
DEO is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
