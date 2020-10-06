Teachers in Gulf County will be able to enjoy some free coffee and soft drinks at their local McDonalds.
Costa Enterprises, which owns 24 McDonalds Restaurants around Northwest Florida, delivered Teacher Appreciation Cards to 78 local schools in 9 counties including Gulf and Bay Counties to show their gratitude for the area’s educators.
That's about 6,900 Teacher Appreciation Cards which allows teachers one complimentary small premium-roast coffee or soft drink per day until June 15th, 2021.
The card is valid at all of Costa’s McDonald’s restaurants.
The free drinks are being offered through the Costa Cares program which was established to provide community service through various fundraising efforts such as supporting local schools, partnering with churches, involvement in international and national charities, and offering any help or services that the community may need.
