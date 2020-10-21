A number of local groups have received grants from The Duke Energy Foundation to fund accessibility to the arts, promote diversity and inclusion, and address storm preparedness and COVID-19 challenges.
The Duke Energy approved nearly 260 thousand dollars for 19 groups statewide, with money coming locally to Apalachicola Mainstreet, Forgotten Coast En Plein Air and the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola.
Apalachicola Main Street was awarded 10 thousand dollars to develop educational programming that chronicles the life and legacy of Moses Roper, who was once a north Florida slave but went on to become a prominent author and lecturer who dedicated his life to abolition.
The planned exhibit, which will be the world’s first dedicated to exploring Roper’s life and legacy, will be displayed at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art in February 2021.
Forgotten Coast en Plein Air was awarded 19 thousand dollars.
That program will bring acclaimed artists to our area from around the country between March 19th and 28th, 2021.
The Hillside Coalition of Laborers of Apalachicola were awarded 5000 dollars to support educational materials for the annual African-American History Festival the group holds every February at Franklin Square in Apalachicola.
