Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight for the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗟𝗖

Current Solutions Of the Gulf Coast are ready to serve all your electrical needs , including installation and maintenance of electrical systems, wiring, breaker boxes, switches and other machinery.

Contact them at (850) 229-5333, or visit them online at www.currentsolutionsllc.com.
Tyndall Federal Credit Union

𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 is a not-for-profit financial institution, made up of individuals who share a common bond.

They are owned by their members and are dedicated to serving them.
Since the credit union is a financial cooperative, they return any profits back to their member-owners in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, and fewer and lower fees.

They offer you financial security under the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Your savings are federally insured up to at least $250,000 and are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government.

They are located at 501 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard, Port St. Joe, you can contact them at (850) 227-7500, or visit them online at www.tyndall.org.
The Appliance Solution

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 is a local, full-service outlet for electric, natural gas and LP gas appliances Experience for yourself the difference modern household appliances, grills and fireplaces can make.

With nearly 2000 square feet of installed demonstration appliances in their new showroom, The Appliance Solution offers "𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗯𝘂𝘆" shopping on a variety of products ranging from budget-friendly to commercial-grade. They also offer electric and gas appliance packages to suit any budget.

Visit them at 301 Long Ave, in Port Saint Joe, or online at www.theappliancesolution.com, or contact them at (850) 229-8217.





﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Download the Application Here
CONTACT YOUR STATE
AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Call: 1-866-630-7106
Tallahassee District Office: 850-599-9100

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Tallahassee District Office: 850-942-8415

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn
(Florida District 2)
Tallahassee District Office: 850-785-0812

State Sen. Bill Montford
(District 3)
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5003

State Rep. Jason Shoaf
(District 7)
District Office: 852-717-5007
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment