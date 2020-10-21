Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight for the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Tyndall Federal Credit Union
𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 is a not-for-profit financial institution, made up of individuals who share a common bond.
They are owned by their members and are dedicated to serving them.
Since the credit union is a financial cooperative, they return any profits back to their member-owners in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, and fewer and lower fees.
They offer you financial security under the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Your savings are federally insured up to at least $250,000 and are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government.
They are located at 501 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard, Port St. Joe, you can contact them at (850) 227-7500, or visit them online at www.tyndall.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment