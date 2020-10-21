The Franklin County Planning and Zoning office is getting a new truck so it can be more effective during storm recovery efforts.
The planning and Zoning office recently increased permit fees which has provided the office a revenue increase.
The fee increase took effect in May.
The increase was required because under the Florida Building Code, permit fees that are collected by the planning office are to be used to fully cover the costs of the department.
In the 2019 Fiscal Year, the Franklin County Building Department was about 30 thousand dollars short.
But now the office has collected enough money that it can spend about 30 thousand dollars on a new 4 wheel drive Ford F-150 Crew Cab XL 4x4 and do away with the 2013 GMC Terrain with over 100,000 miles, which was a hand-me-down from another department.
The GMC will go to the public library for trips between the Eastpoint and Carrabelle branches.
Because it is 4 Wheel Drive, the new truck will allow P and Z staff to access more remote areas of the county and to help during storm recovery efforts.
