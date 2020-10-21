Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting for the new restrooms on St. George Island.
Storm Construction of Carrabelle will now begin construction on the 450 thousand dollar project that will be located at lighthouse park at the entrance to the Public Beach.
The storm-rated and fully ADA compliant pavilion will feature 10 bathroom stalls, five men and five women in two detached areas, and three manual outdoor shower units.
All lavatory fixtures will be sensor operated allowing for a hands-free experience.
The interior of the restroom facility will be lined with low-maintenance fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) panels from wall to ceiling.
The accessible ramps and stairways will be connected to the existing sidewalk south of the Lighthouse Museum.
The existing restroom facility will remain in place until the new building is operational.
Funding for the St. George Island restroom facilities comes from the county’s tourist tax and represents the largest public works project on St. George Island funded by the tax.
