Last Call for Bids! Our Online Silent Auction Ends Tomorrow!

Featured Auction Item: Weeklong Stay at a Gorgeous St. George Island Beachfront Home!
We'd like to showcase one of our available auction items, a weeklong stay at a stunning beachfront home on St. George Island. Rental Date(s): Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12, 2020
Check-in: 3:00 PM Check-Out: 10:00 AMThis Cape Cod-style cottage
located in the St. George Plantation Community welcomes you the moment you walk in...The hardwood floors and the natural light from the large windows, beamed ceilings, the comfortable furnishings, and carefully planned kitchen all make you exhale and simply relax...Be prepared to enjoy your view
- from the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, from the open deck, or from the screened porch.
There you are...beachfront, the Gulf of Mexico, the pelicans, the shrimp boats, the sandpipers, and the occasional beachcomber...Walk straight out your personal boardwalk to put those toes in the sand.
. More photos of this beautiful beachfront property are available on the site.
Featured Item: Rascal Flatts Autographed Guitar!
Since their debut in 2000, Rascal Flatts helped shape country music's new millennium sound with their three-part harmonies and pop-leaning melodies. Chart hits, Platinum-selling albums and a number of awards wins and nominations place them among the genre's most successful bands.
After 20 years together, Rascal Flatts announced in January that they would be stepping out of the spotlight after a farewell tour (now canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic) and a year of celebrating their two decades as a band.
A greatest hits album was just released on October 2nd as part of their farewell celebration and features 13 of their No.1 songs and seven other fan favorites.
Don't miss out on a chance to own this handmade "Morgan Monroe" acoustic guitar! We may not ever see this trio on the stage together again...
* Note: Shipping is not available on this item - local pickup only
Featured Item: Blue Shark Vodka Collector Bottle
This Blue Shark Vodka collector's bottle
is the result of a partnership with conservation artist Wyland, a world-renowned painter, sculptor, and photographer.
Wyland created an original oil painting that has been digitally reproduced, printed and placed on 750mL collector bottles. Read more about the project here.
Proceeds Will Support the Moses Roper Exhibit Project
Journey to Freedom: From North Florida Slave to Prominent Abolitionist
Proceeds from the auction will aid the development of Apalachicola Main Street’s exhibit project dedicated to Moses Roper
(1815-1891), a survivor of U.S. slavery who dedicated his life to abolition as a freedom fighter, lecturer, and author of one of the best selling slave narratives in history.
After a daring escape in 1834, Roper travelled 500 miles on foot (click here to read more).
New Grant Funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Apalachicola Main Street was just awarded a competitive grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The recent grant cycle was designed to provide relief for non-profits and to fund projects and initiatives that meet the Knight Foundation's community investment strategy to fund the arts, journalism, and/or to foster an informed and engaged community, as well as projects and initiatives promoting diversity, equity and inclusion or work being done in that space.
The grant was awarded through the Community Foundation of North Florida, a non-profit that promotes and facilitates long-term charitable giving.
Our Work is also Supported by Grants from
Moses Roper Exhibit Sponsors
We need your support to fund the costs associated with intensive historical research and project management. One innovative facet of our current research is digitally mapping Roper’s life events to the physical landscape based on the descriptions provided in his narrative paired with period maps and a variety of historical records spanning several states.
Thank you to Weems Memorial Hospital, a new Premier level exhibit sponsor!
Our thanks go out to Waste Pro for their recent donation in support of our mission!
Happening Around Downtown
S.O.L.A. (SUPPORT OUR LOCAL ARTISTS EXHIBIT) through October 30
The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-5pm. A video of the artwork will coincide with the exhibit, providing the ability to purchase artwork remotely.
Chalk Art Festival - This Weekend!
What Visitors are Saying this Month on Trip Advisor
Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co.: “When vacationing on St. George Island, we always plan a day to go to Apalachicola and we always stop at Go Fish Clothing. They always have unique items and the people who work there are very friendly and very helpful...We look forward to our next visit.” -VAVBV, Lawrenceville, GA
Oyster City Brewery: “Great selection of local brews. Here to celebrate our son’s 21st birthday. Sat outside, social distancing not a problem.” –Ksnave, Carolina Beach, NC
Hole in the Wall: “Stopped here on a road trip and oh my gosh!! The boiled shrimp was amazing and the gumbo was so yummy!! Barbara was our server and quite friendly, as was everyone...Would definitely come again!!” -Lukieme, San Diego, CA
Our Mission
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage.
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks
